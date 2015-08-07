Geospatial solutions for a data rich world
Castle Hill Geospatial is a geospatial services company centered around small businesses, nonprofits, and homeowners in the Washington, DC metropolitan area and beyond. We love maps and the data they provide about the world around us. Geographic information systems (GIS) help us take that data and layer it in a way that allows our customers to answer complex geospatial questions. We have over 25 years of experience in geospatial analysis, data management, data processing, and map production. It is our experience that most of your data is geospatial by nature. We want to help you see it that way.
Early societies realized that hills and elevated terrain were valuable and strategic geographic locations. Not only did it make fortifications more defensible, but the addition of a tower provided a commanding view of the surrounding landscape.
At Castle Hill Geospatial, our goal is to help you understand your environment. Whether that means a demographic analysis of your neighborhood or aerial imaging of your property, we help you get above your data to see the strategic picture and make the best decisions for your needs.
Most of the data we work with comes from local, state, and national sources. This wealth of geospatial knowledge provides the background for your unique data - customer locations and trends, property evaluations, or construction plans. Tabular data can be geospatially rich as well and can tell another story when laid out on a map.
We don't just make maps however, we analyze them. How diverse is this neighborhood? Is this property graded properly? What geospatial characteristics are shared by my largest customer base?
The unique perspective of small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS) captures low altitude overhead images which give us detailed information about the world around us for a fraction of the cost of manned aerial imaging. With modern photogrammetry software, we can create a "digital twin" of your environment. Building a three-dimensional model of terrain and structures that allows our customers to visualize water flow, understand slope and aspect, and verify line of sight among other solutions.
We have been flying fixed wing, rotary wing, and multirotor "drones" for over 10 years and follow all local, state, and federal sUAS regulations to get your product legally, safely, and responsibly.
